Lady Cats vs Bell County highlights

The Lynn Camp Lady Cats beat Bell County 53-39 on Tuesday, January 24.
The second quarter pushed the Lady Cats ahead to a 15-point lead, and they kept the lead the remainder of the game.
Senior Kesha Brock shot all three-point field goals giving her 15 total points. Sophomore Bradi Coe shot 13 points, while Senior Brooklyn Bryant returned for her first game after an injury scoring 12 points total.
The Lady Cats will be hosting home double-header games on Monday, January 30, against Red Bird at 6 p.m. before the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
Lynn Camp’s basketball coverage will be in the February 2 edition of The Mountain Advocate.