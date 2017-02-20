Lady Cats take out Pineville in district play

The second ticket to the Region tournament was punched by the Lynn Camp Lady Cats with a win over Pineville in the first round of districts, 52-38.
Lynn Camp took a 4-0 lead three minutes into the first quarter and only lost the lead once in the first.
The Lady Cats never lost the lead again the remainder of the game.
Headed into the second quarter, a foul shot by Sophomore Makenzie Grant, two-point shot by Senior Brooklyn Bryant, and a three-pointer from Sophomore Bradi Coe put the Lady Cats ahead by five.
Pineville’s Junior Jillian Enix gave a two-point field goal of her own, and two points from eighth-grader Whitney Caldwell were the only shots the Lady Cats allowed from Pineville in the second quarter.
The Lady Cats had a ten-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and they increased it from there.
Three points from Bryant, as well as a rebound and an assist to Senior Kesha Brock for a three-pointer, put Lynn Camp ahead, 39-25, with under seven minutes still left in the fourth.
The Lady Cats put 19 points on the board in the fourth quarter. Despite Pineville’s 15 points, the Lady Lions could not catch up to Lynn Camp.
Pineville’s Jillian Enix led them with 14 total points.
Bryant pushed the Lady Cats ahead as the Player of the Game with 19 total points, ten rebounds, and seven assists. Grant added 11 points of her own, while Coe scored ten more as key offenders.
“Big win for us. They came out, they were ready to play,” Lady Cats Head Coach Richard Jones said on Lynn Camp.
The Lady Cats are headed to the district title game at Barbourville High School on Wednesday, February 22. They will be against the Knox Central Lady Panthers for a chance to be name champions. The game begins at 7 p.m.