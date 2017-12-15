KSP, Forcht bank hosts Shop With a Cop

By SAMANTHA MILLS
REPORTER
Twenty-two Knox county children got the opportunity to have a good Christmas, thanks to the Kentucky State Police Post 10. KSP kicked off the Shop-With-A-Cop program on Thursday, December 7.
Troopers from the Harlan Post took a total of 22 children from Dewitt Elementary, Flat Lick Elementary and Lynn Camp Elementary shopping at Walmart in Barbourville. “This is the best program we have. Through the donations we receive, it’s allowing the state police to give back to our community,” said KSP Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs.
