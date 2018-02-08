Knox’s viral sensation

A Knox County teen has built quite the following on YouTube, with over 186,000 subscribers and nearly 34 million channel views on his outdoor life video blogs.
Kendall Gray, whose channel bares the same name, joined the YouTube community two years ago, citing boredom one summer as the catalyst. Never did he imagine his summer project would lead to him becoming a YouTube celebrity, though.
“There wasn’t anything else to do but just go out and make videos. That’s all I did anyway was watch videos so I thought I might as well make them,” said Kendall. “You have to make your own entertainment and find your own things to do.”
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.