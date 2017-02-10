UPDATE: Knox woman charged with murder

A woman was arrested in connection to a murder that occurred last night in the Corbin community.
On Thursday, February 9th at approximately 9:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan responded to a report of a stabbing on Lois Lane in Corbin, KY.
Steven Burke, 57, of Corbin, was pronounced deceased by Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins.
Later that night, KSP arrested Deborah Poore, 54, of Corbin, in connection to the murder.
Poore was found in Clay County where she ran out of gas and was questioned about the incident. According to the arrest citation, Poore “admitted to stabbing her boyfriend (Steven Burke) during a verbal dispute at their residence in Knox County. She then left the residence in Steven’s deceased mother’s vehicle and drove to Clay County.”
Poore is charged with murder and was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
An investigation continues into this case by Detective Jake Wilson.