Knox woman busted for drugs during traffic stop

A Woodbine woman is facing multiple charges after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies located assorted drugs, paraphernalia, cash and someone else’s EBT card inside her vehicle during a traffic stop in north Corbin early Sunday morning.
Forty-one-year-old Lisa Gail Johnson was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, knowingly fraudulently using id card or electronic codes for benefit and assorted traffic-related offenses.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.