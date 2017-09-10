Knox Street Thunder waves checkered flag

Knox Street Thunder wrapped up its second official season Saturday, Sept. 2.
“We had great turnouts this year, more cars than we ever expected and more cars from different locations than we ever expected,” said Scot Clouse of Barbourville Tourism. “It was really nice to see new people with new antiques every month.”
Knox Street Thunder usually runs through the first week of October, however, this year the festivities were cut short in order to make room a Barbourville tradition.
“This year, the Daniel Boone Festival falls on that Saturday, so we stepped aside to let the festival have their car show since it is the oldest running consecutive festival in the state of Kentucky,” said Clouse. “We feel it’s our duty to help them as much as possible and we urge all of our usual participants to go to the Daniel Boone Festival Car Show.”
As this season comes to an end, Barbourville Tourism is already making plans for next year.
“We would like to be able to do a Swap Meet, where enthusiasts can trade and sell their antique parts. So far, it’s just an idea, but it’s foreseeable for next season,” said Clouse. “We would definitely like to have new parts vendors, anybody that has some kind of speed shop, restoration garages, really anyone that has anything to do with the car business. Whatever we can get that is along that business, we would like to make them a part of Knox Street Thunder.”
Clouse also urges participants of Knox Street Thunder to take part in this year’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.