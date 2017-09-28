Knox Schools go gold

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month and to support those in the school system who have been effected by childhood cancer, Knox County Public Schools went gold on September 20.
“It is important for Knox County schools to help create awareness for childhood cancers because of so many of our own that have been impacted. Every dollar that is raised and every person that is educated puts us one step closer to ensuring that our next generation has a bright, healthy future,” said Frank Shelton, KCPS Director of Communications and Governance. “When we talk about cancer our students know the pain because a friend or a family member have probably been diagnosed. By going gold on Wednesday, it was our outward message that it has to end – especially the diagnosis of kids.”
Dewitt Elementary School was among those that went gold on Wednesday. The lions showed up to school decked out in yellow. Girdler Elementary School students, faculty and staff opted to meet outside with yellow balloons. The balloons were released into the air as a celebration of those currently still with the school community and those who have lost their lives.
“We went Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness! Celebrating the lives of Cameron Mullis, Harley Laxton and Reagan Warren…forever in our hearts,” said Family Resource Youth Service Center director Rita Wood. “Praising God for those we have with us…Ellie Hurley, Jake Mayne, Leah Jackson, Kaeli Hale and Cameron Mills.”
Each year, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital declares September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with one goal: “Let’s end childhood cancer. Together.” St. Jude also holds an awareness walk/run to raise money to fund research and help families with medical bills. There are two ways to support St. Jude and their efforts. Visit www.stjude.org to sponsor a walk/run participant or donate directly to St. Jude.