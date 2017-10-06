Knox Schools adopts 2017-2018 budget

The Knox County School Board mixed it up for its September meeting by moving its venue to Dewitt Elementary Thursday evening.
At the meeting, District Finance Officer Gertrude Smith gave the board an update on the 2017-2018 working budget. This year, the district started off on solid footing.
“Our unaudited beginning balance, as of July 1, 2017, which is our adjusted actual balance at the end of 2016-2017, was 3.4 million, compared to 2.9 million the prior year,” said Gertrude Smith, District Finance Officer. “So, we actually had a little over five hundred thousand dollar increase in our beginning balance, which was excellent. That was really good for our district. It’s always a team effort, it’s everybody coming together.”
With some fiscal leeway, the district answered the number one request among faculty and staff.
“Because we had a better year than normal, the board took that into consideration when providing a salary increase to employees, as previously mentioned there was a three percent increase,” said Smith.
There were some changes since last year’s budget and the initial draft this year’s budget. Factors such as a tax increase and additional funding in Capitol Outlay Funds helped provide the district with income. However, the school also had additional expenditures, such as hiring two athletic trainers, purchasing 25 licenses for an online school so that students can do schoolwork online, the salary increases, and minor adjustment in insurance rates offset the additional income.
The board unanimously approved to adopt the budget.