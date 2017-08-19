Knox native ‘jump’-starts business in tri-county

A Knox County man is venturing into a new business for the tri-county, along with business partners from Laurel and Bell Counties.
Mike Taylor, a retired trooper with Kentucky State Police, and business partners Jeff Bowling, Jerry Shoffner, and Tim Bargo have worked together to bring Air Raid Trampoline Park to the Shiloh Landing area off Interstate 75 in London, at exit 41.
The 30,000 square foot facility will feature open jump areas, climbing walls, dodge ball courts, kiddie area, and a ninja obstacle course. In addition to the adventurous areas, the facility will also contain party rooms for birthdays and special events, and a food court area with pizza and other food options.
“We wanted to bring this Park to London because we recognized that we had to travel several hours for this type of entertainment for our own children,” said Taylor. “Finding new locations and fun atmospheres for birthday parties in our area is a challenge, we want to provide the best location for parties and special events that can be found in all of Eastern Kentucky. We will have a trampoline park that will be as nice and fun for all ages as you will find anywhere. We will have something for everyone from toddlers to adults.”
The facility is slated to open in early 2018, with a groundbreaking taking place soon.
The business will add to the local workforce with approximately 50 new jobs, a mixture of full and part-time positions.
“We look forward to working with all the schools, churches,and special groups to provide great fun in a clean exciting environment,” said Taylor. “We are very excited about London and its continuing efforts to grow as a city and bring new opportunities to Eastern Ky. The leadership in London has been very helpful in our efforts up to this point.”
Taylor went on to add “We look forward to providing opportunities and hope to have a positive influence on young people and help them become responsible adults who contribute to their communities.”