Knox native dies in Florida plane crash

A Poplar Creek native died in a plane crash on Thanksgiving Day while traveling to visit family in Florida.
According to The Daily Herald, 73-year-old Herman ‘Eugene’ Steele, now of Mt. Pleasant, Tn., was identified as the pilot killed in a plane crash on November 23 inside Camp Blanding, Fl. He was the only one in the plane at the time of the accident.
According to the FlightAware tracking data, just before 3 p.m., Steele’s 1968 Mooney M20 Ranger aircraft was traveling at 182 mph at 2,900 feet before dropping to 24 mph at the same altitude. Flight patterns show the plane turning around as it approached Jacksonville and spinning out of control in multiple directions, reports The Daily Herald.
