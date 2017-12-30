Knox man jailed for stolen heavy equipment

A Knox county man is behind bars for allegedly stealing heavy equipment parts.
The subject was reported stealing a “C-Frame” for a bulldozer, a piece that connects the blade to a dozer, valued at $3,800. It was reported to authorities the item was taken from a location in Artemus, and placed on a dozer owned by Dallas Brown and was being used on a jobsite on Big Creek.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.