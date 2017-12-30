Knox man arrested after crashing stolen truck

A Knox County man is in jail after crashing a truck police say was reported stolen. On Tuesday, December 19, 2017, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Rick Cloyd and CSO Brent France responded to a crash approximately six miles south of London.
While allegedly intoxicated, the subject allegedly stole a white Ford F-150 from the Pineville Hospital parking lot. Forty miles away, on South Laurel Road in Laurel County, Tony Roark, 32, of Hinkle, crashed the truck causing it to overturn multiple times and striking another vehicle.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.