Knox Deputy cruiser hit during high-speed chase

Corbin Police say a high-speed chase Sunday morning came to an abrupt end when the suspect struck a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser.
Twenty-four-year-old Michael Jones, II is facing multiple charges stemming from the incident that began on Old Barbourville Hwy. and ended on Allison Blvd. off of the Corbin bypass when law enforcement boxed in his Ford Ranger pickup truck.
Corbin Police Officer Wade Mitchell stated in the arrest citation that he was on patrol on Ky. 1232 about 4 a.m. when he witnessed the pickup truck do a U-turn, spinning the tires as it drove away.
“As I attempted to catch up to the subject, he accelerated failing to yield to my emergency lights,” Mitchell stated, adding the pursuit reached speeds in excess of 85 mph.
The pursuit continued onto Spike Creek Road, Standard Ave., Ky. 2417 and then onto the bypass,” Mitchell wrote, explaining the pickup truck drop in the opposing lan in curves on multiple occasions.
Mitchell along with Corbin Police Officer Ken Proffitt and Knox County Deputy Andrew Lawson were able to box in the truck as the chase went onto a gravel road at the end of Opportunity Drive, but not before striking Lawson’s cruiser.
“Subject has to be physically pulled from the vehicle and forced to the ground where he would not comply with commands to stop resisting and place his hands behind his back,” Mitchell wrote in the arrest citation.
When questioned, Mitchell stated that Jones told him that he had used methamphetamine earlier that day.
Jones was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no insurance and resisting arrest.
Jones has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to Knox District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a grand jury.
Jones is being held in the detention center on a $5,000 cash bond.
Mitchell stated that both his and Lawson’s cruisers suffered minor damage but were able to be driven from the scene.