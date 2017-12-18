Knox County teacher retires

Kimberly Smith Davis, a Knox County Public Schools teacher, retired November 30 after 27 years of dedication to the students of Central Elementary School (CES), formerly Boone Elementary School. During her career, she received two Green Leaf Awards and coached several teams.
At her retirement luncheon, she was presented with gifts, cards and a special painting of a tree with fingerprints of every student in the school. Davis made a positive impact on many students, some of which wrote her letters thanking her for the support and love she gave to them.
Davis is married to Tim Davis and they have one daughter, Jenna, who is a junior at Knox Central High School. Davis plans to relax, travel, shop, and enjoy her time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed at CES.