Knox County man arrested, Crashing stolen truck

A Knox County man is in jail after allegedly crashing a truck police say was reported stolen. On Tuesday, December 19, 2017 Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Rick Cloyd and CSO Brent France responded to a crash approximately six miles south of London.
While allegedly intoxicated, the subject allegedly stole a white Ford F-150 from the Pineville Hospital parking lot. Forty miles away, on South Laurel Road in Laurel County, Tony Roark, 32 of Hinkle, crashed the truck causing it to overturn multiple times and striking another vehicle.
Reports indicated that before the crash occurred, the pickup was driving very reckless and going in and out of traffic. The subject then fled the scene of the crash, and was attempting to jump out in front of traffic on U.S. 25E when deputies located him. The subject gave authorities a false name and became very disorderly, yelling and cursing during the investigation.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.