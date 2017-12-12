Knox County Farm Bureau recognized for outstanding membership and program achievement

Knox County Farm Bureau was recognized during the 98th Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) annual meeting in Louisville for its outstanding membership and program achievement in 2017. The award honors county Farm Bureau offices who meet the company’s profitability requirements and whose insurance policy growth meets or exceeds its annual growth goal.
Pictured: Cloyce Hinkle, President of Knox County Farm Bureau (center), accepts the award from John Sparrow, Chief Executive Officer of KFB Insurance Companies (left), and David S. Beck, Executive Vice President of the KFB Federation (right), during a December 1 recognition and awards program.