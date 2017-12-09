Knox County Farm Bureau receives 2017 Women’s Gold Star Award of Excellence

Recognized for the achievements of its women’s program this year, Knox County Farm Bureau received the 2017 Gold Star Award of Excellence during Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Louisville. The award honors county Women’s Committees for active participation in leadership development programs, agricultural promotion, educational initiatives and numerous other aspects of support to the local Farm Bureau.
Kentucky Farm Bureau, with more than 478,000 member families statewide, is the state’s largest general farm organization. Approximately 2,000 members attended KFB’s 98th annual meeting in Louisville, November 29-December 2, to recognize this year’s individual and organizational achievements and adopt policy for 2018. To view all the updates released from this year’s annual meeting, visitKYFBNewsroom.com.