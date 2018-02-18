Knox Co. athletes fill six of eight spots in 51st District Media awards

Knox Central High School girls’ basketball coach Jamie Sowders was chosen as Coach of the Year, Lady Panther freshman Presley Partin was named the Breakthrough Player of the Year, and Knox County athletes dominated by filling six of eight spots in the 51st District Media Awards.
Sowders was the choice as Coach of the Year after directing the Lady Panthers to an undefeated 3-0 mark against district opponents during the regular season, his first as a high school head coach. Overall, Knox Central is 10-14 heading into post-season play.
Knox Central freshman Presley Partin was picked as the District 51 Breakthrough Player of the Year and is a strong candidate for the same award for the 13th Region. She exploded onto the scene with averages of 16.8 points per game while hitting 53 3-pointers.
Pineville’s Jill Enix won the district’s Player of the Year. She was joined by Partin, Barbourville’s Anna Daniels, Lynn Camp’s Bradi Coe and Knox Central’s Emily Davis on the All 51st District Team.
Daniels has put up numbers that ranks her among the state’s leaders with an average of 21 points per game. She is a double-double thread every game and averages nine rebounds per night.
Coe has hit 41 3-pointers on her way to a team-beat 14.6 point per game average for Lynn Camp. And Davis is a double-double machine at 12 points and almost 10 rebounds per contest for Knox Central.
Below is a complete list of all winners for the entire 13th Region, which includes districts 49 through 52.
In total, 18 members of various media outlets that cover 13th Region teams cast a ballot. The Barbourville Mountain Advocate was one of those.
Winners of the boys’ 13th Region Media Awards will be announced Saturday, March 3 at halftime of the 13th Region girls’ championship game. The girls’ region awards will be handed out at halftime of the boys’ game on Monday, March 5.