Knox Central wins 97-72 in district play over Pineville

Knox Central earned a district win over Pineville, 97-72, on Monday, January 30.
After the first half, at 52-34, the Panthers looked like they would be tucking away the win early. Pineville attempted to catch up to Central’s early lead by scoring 38 points in the second half, but Central’s 45 points kept them on top.
Senior Troy Bierman was the leading scorer with 23 total points, and Senior Wade Liford was right behind with 22 points.
Knox Central will be hosting Tates Creek at home on Saturday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m.