Knox Central Track and Field – Tommy Smith Invitational

The Knox Central track and field team hosted the Tommy Smith Invitational on their home track on Friday, April 14.
Knox Central ranked well at home with a third-place finish by the women’s team, and a fourth-place finish for the men’s team.
Sophomore Amber Brown earned Most Valuable Player for the women, rightfully so, with three first-place finishes in the long jump, triple jump, and the high jump.
Senior Xavier Gregory earned Most Valuable Player for the men’s team, due to his first-place finish in the long jump at 20-7.75 feet. Gregory also took second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash.
