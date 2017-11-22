Knox Central #5, Lynn Camp #14 in latest Litkenhous rankings

While their seasons are over, the Knox Central Panthers rank as the #5 football team in Class 4A and the Lynn Camp Wildcats are #14 in Class A in the latest Courier Journal high school football Litkenhous Ratings for Monday, Nov. 20.
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Teams in ALL CAPS are still alive in playoffs.
STATEWIDE TOP 20
- COVINGTON CATHOLIC (13-0), 139.5
- TRINITY (13-0), 136.1
- ST. XAVIER (11-2), 131.9
- SCOTT COUNTY (11-2), 130.7
- BOYLE COUNTY (12-1), 122.7
- Male (9-3), 121.7
- DANVILLE (13-0), 115.4
- Simon Kenton (11-2), 114.3
- Ryle (8-3), 112.5
- Pleasure Ridge Park (7-5), 112.2
- Tates Creek (9-3), 112.0
- BEECHWOOD (10-2), 111.5
- Bowling Green (10-3), 111.2
- CENTRAL (11-2), 111.0
- ELIZABETHTOWN (12-1), 110.5
- Southwestern (10-3), 110.1
- CORBIN (12-1), 109.9
- Frederick Douglass (10-3), 109.9
- Belfry (11-2), 109.6
- MAYFIELD (12-1), 109.3
CLASS 6A
- TRINITY,136.1
- ST. XAVIER, 131.9
- SCOTT COUNTY, 130.7
- Male, 121.7
- Simon Kenton, 114.3
- Ryle, 112.5
- Pleasure Ridge Park, 112.2
- Tates Creek, 112.0
- Frederick Douglass, 109.9
- Butler, 109.3
- Madison Central, 104.1
- Henry Clay, 103.3
- Campbell County, 102.9
- Manual, 100.7
- Lafayette, 100.4
- CENTRAL HARDIN, 99.7
- Ballard, 98.5
- Eastern, 97.0
- McCracken County, 96.5
- Meade County, 94.9
- Daviess County, 94.7
- Henderson County, 92.0
- Clark County, 89.9
- Conner, 85.5
- North Hardin, 84.6
- Cooper, 84.6
- Bryan Station, 84.2
- Ohio County, 71.8
- Jeffersontown, 69.6
- Paul Laurence Dunbar, 67.5
- Boone County, 63.8
- Seneca, 56.2
- Muhlenberg County, 52.7
CLASS 5A
- COVINGTON CATHOLIC, 139.5
- Bowling Green, 111.2
- Southwestern, 110.1
- South Oldham, 105.3
- North Laurel, 105.2
- MADISON SOUTHERN, 103.5
- Christian County, 103.0
- Highlands, 102.8
- HARLAN COUNTY, 101.8
- SOUTH WARREN, 101.5
- Owensboro, 97.1
- Fern Creek, 94.4
- Doss, 93.8
- Montgomery County, 93.1
- Whitley County, 92.2
- Pulaski County, 89.5
- Anderson County, 89.3
- Graves County, 87.4
- Dixie Heights, 84.9
- Oldham County, 83.0
- Apollo, 82.3
- Bullitt East, 81.9
- South Laurel, 80.9
- Bullitt Central, 80.9
- Perry Central, 80.7
- Greenwood, 78.9
- Lincoln County, 78.3
- Atherton, 72.0
- North Bullitt, 70.4
- Marshall County, 69.1
- Southern, 67.0
- Letcher Central, 66.1
- Iroquois, 63.6
- Fairdale, 60.6
- Woodford County, 56.8
- Grant County, 51.2
- Nelson County, 44.7
- Barren County, 43.2
- Grayson County, 42.7
CLASS 4A
- WAYNE COUNTY, 109.0
- JOHNSON CENTRAL, 108.7
- COLLINS, 103.7
- FRANKLIN-SIMPSON, 103.6
- Knox Central, 95.1
- Ashland Blazer, 94.9
- Western, 90.8
- Rockcastle County, 90.1
- Hopkinsville, 89.6
- Madisonville, 89.2
- Scott High, 87.4
- Bourbon County, 84.6
- Moore, 84.1
- Mercer County, 83.9
- Allen County, 83.7
- Warren East, 83.2
- Greenup County, 82.7
- East Jessamine, 82.4
- Taylor County, 81.4
- Franklin County, 80.9
- Logan County, 79.2
- John Hardin, 78.5
- Mason County, 77.3
- Russell County, 75.8
- Shelby County, 75.7
- West Jessamine, 72.7
- Valley, 69.1
- Spencer County, 62.3
- Clay County, 62.0
- North Oldham, 61.0
- Holmes, 60.4
- Warren Central, 60.0
- Rowan County, 56.1
- Harrison County, 53.0
- East Carter, 48.4
- Hopkins Central, 44.2
- Marion County, 43.8
- Breckinridge County, 41.9
- Calloway County, 41.7
- Boyd County, 28.9
CLASS 3A
- BOYLE COUNTY, 122.7
- CENTRAL, 111.0
- ELIZABETHTOWN, 110.5
- CORBIN, 109.9
- Belfry, 109.6
- Lexington Catholic, 100.5
- Casey County, 92.8
- Waggener, 91.8
- Caldwell County, 91.6
- Paducah Tilghman, 91.0
- Larue County, 88.9
- Western Hills, 85.9
- Bell County, 83.9
- Garrard County, 81.2
- Union County, 77.9
- Russell, 77.6
- Fleming County, 77.0
- Floyd Central, 76.4
- Lawrence County, 72.4
- Henry County, 67.8
- Powell County, 67.6
- Edmonson County, 67.4
- Thomas Nelson, 67.2
- West Carter, 65.6
- Bath County, 65.5
- Pike Central, 65.0
- Fort Campbell, 64.0
- Trigg County, 62.6
- Bardstown, 59.7
- Breathitt County, 56.8
- Knott Central, 56.2
- Adair County, 52.9
- McCreary Central, 51.3
- Hart County, 50.5
- Estill County, 49.9
- Pendleton County, 47.2
- Morgan County, 44.6
- Jackson County, 42.5
- Lewis County, 38.8
- Sheldon Clark, 38.6
- Magoffin County, 28.9
CLASS 2A
- DANVILLE, 115.4
- MAYFIELD, 109.3
- Lexington Christian, 108.3
- DeSales, 107.4
- CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 106.5
- Somerset, 100.9
- Walton-Verona, 94.9
- GLASGOW, 93.4
- Erlanger Lloyd, 87.8
- Newport Catholic, 86.6
- Owensboro Catholic, 85.2
- Prestonsburg, 84.5
- Monroe County, 75.8
- Murray, 70.7
- Hancock County, 66.0
- Leslie County, 65.6
- Washington County, 64.9
- Owen County, 64.9
- Shelby Valley, 61.9
- Clinton County, 61.7
- Carroll County, 61.3
- Metcalfe County, 61.2
- Green County, 59.8
- McLean County, 59.3
- Middlesboro, 58.4
- Gallatin County, 49.7
- Todd Central, 47.5
- Ballard Memorial, 46.6
- Newport, 45.2
- East Ridge. 40.9
- Betsy Layne, 37.3
- Covington Holy Cross, 35.9
- Butler County, 35.4
- Trimble County, 32.7
- Shawnee, 16.6
- Webster County, 10.7
CLASS A
- BEECHWOOD, 111.5
- Kentucky Country Day, 95.8
- RACELAND, 93.0
- Paintsville, 92.7
- Hazard, 91.6
- Holy Cross, 82.4
- PIKEVILLE, 82.2
- Paris, 82.1
- Williamsburg, 77.2
- Ludlow, 76.5
- Frankfort, 74.2
- Bracken County, 73.5
- Eminence, 71.1
- Lynn Camp, 68.4
- CAMPBELLSVILLE, 68.0
- Russellville, 66.4
- Phelps, 57.7
- Crittenden County, 57.3
- Bishop Brossart, 55.6
- Harlan, 55.5
- Bethlehem, 52.2
- Fairview, 51.8
- Bellevue, 51.4
- Nicholas County, 49.2
- Pineville, 46.4
- Dayton, 40.1
- Fort Knox, 39.9
- Fulton County, 29.5
- Berea, 16.1
- Caverna, 10.5
- Fulton City, 2.6
- Jenkins, 1.0