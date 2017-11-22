SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Knox Central #5, Lynn Camp #14 in latest Litkenhous rankings

November 22, 2017
Wade Holland
While their seasons are over, the Knox Central Panthers rank as the #5 football team in Class 4A and the Lynn Camp Wildcats are #14 in Class A in the latest Courier Journal high school football Litkenhous Ratings for Monday, Nov. 20.


The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Teams in ALL CAPS are still alive in playoffs.

STATEWIDE TOP 20

  1. COVINGTON CATHOLIC (13-0), 139.5
  2. TRINITY (13-0), 136.1
  3. ST. XAVIER (11-2), 131.9
  4. SCOTT COUNTY (11-2), 130.7
  5. BOYLE COUNTY (12-1), 122.7
  6. Male (9-3), 121.7
  7. DANVILLE (13-0), 115.4
  8. Simon Kenton (11-2), 114.3
  9. Ryle (8-3), 112.5
  10. Pleasure Ridge Park (7-5), 112.2
  11. Tates Creek (9-3), 112.0
  12. BEECHWOOD (10-2), 111.5
  13. Bowling Green (10-3), 111.2
  14. CENTRAL (11-2), 111.0
  15. ELIZABETHTOWN (12-1), 110.5
  16. Southwestern (10-3), 110.1
  17. CORBIN (12-1), 109.9
  18. Frederick Douglass (10-3), 109.9
  19. Belfry (11-2), 109.6
  20. MAYFIELD (12-1), 109.3

CLASS 6A

  1. TRINITY,136.1
  2. ST. XAVIER, 131.9
  3. SCOTT COUNTY, 130.7
  4. Male, 121.7
  5. Simon Kenton, 114.3
  6. Ryle, 112.5
  7. Pleasure Ridge Park, 112.2
  8. Tates Creek, 112.0
  9. Frederick Douglass, 109.9
  10. Butler, 109.3
  11. Madison Central, 104.1
  12. Henry Clay, 103.3
  13. Campbell County, 102.9
  14. Manual, 100.7
  15. Lafayette, 100.4
  16. CENTRAL HARDIN, 99.7
  17. Ballard, 98.5
  18. Eastern, 97.0
  19. McCracken County, 96.5
  20. Meade County, 94.9
  21. Daviess County, 94.7
  22. Henderson County, 92.0
  23. Clark County, 89.9
  24. Conner, 85.5
  25. North Hardin, 84.6
  26. Cooper, 84.6
  27. Bryan Station, 84.2
  28. Ohio County, 71.8
  29. Jeffersontown, 69.6
  30. Paul Laurence Dunbar, 67.5
  31. Boone County, 63.8
  32. Seneca, 56.2
  33. Muhlenberg County, 52.7

CLASS 5A

  1. COVINGTON CATHOLIC, 139.5
  2. Bowling Green, 111.2
  3. Southwestern, 110.1
  4. South Oldham, 105.3
  5. North Laurel, 105.2
  6. MADISON SOUTHERN, 103.5
  7. Christian County, 103.0
  8. Highlands, 102.8
  9. HARLAN COUNTY, 101.8
  10. SOUTH WARREN, 101.5
  11. Owensboro, 97.1
  12. Fern Creek, 94.4
  13. Doss, 93.8
  14. Montgomery County, 93.1
  15. Whitley County, 92.2
  16. Pulaski County, 89.5
  17. Anderson County, 89.3
  18. Graves County, 87.4
  19. Dixie Heights, 84.9
  20. Oldham County, 83.0
  21. Apollo, 82.3
  22. Bullitt East, 81.9
  23. South Laurel, 80.9
  24. Bullitt Central, 80.9
  25. Perry Central, 80.7
  26. Greenwood, 78.9
  27. Lincoln County, 78.3
  28. Atherton, 72.0
  29. North Bullitt, 70.4
  30. Marshall County, 69.1
  31. Southern, 67.0
  32. Letcher Central, 66.1
  33. Iroquois, 63.6
  34. Fairdale, 60.6
  35. Woodford County, 56.8
  36. Grant County, 51.2
  37. Nelson County, 44.7
  38. Barren County, 43.2
  39. Grayson County, 42.7

CLASS 4A

  1. WAYNE COUNTY, 109.0
  2. JOHNSON CENTRAL, 108.7
  3. COLLINS, 103.7
  4. FRANKLIN-SIMPSON, 103.6
  5. Knox Central, 95.1
  6. Ashland Blazer, 94.9
  7. Western, 90.8
  8. Rockcastle County, 90.1
  9. Hopkinsville, 89.6
  10. Madisonville, 89.2
  11. Scott High, 87.4
  12. Bourbon County, 84.6
  13. Moore, 84.1
  14. Mercer County, 83.9
  15. Allen County, 83.7
  16. Warren East, 83.2
  17. Greenup County, 82.7
  18. East Jessamine, 82.4
  19. Taylor County, 81.4
  20. Franklin County, 80.9
  21. Logan County, 79.2
  22. John Hardin, 78.5
  23. Mason County, 77.3
  24. Russell County, 75.8
  25. Shelby County, 75.7
  26. West Jessamine, 72.7
  27. Valley, 69.1
  28. Spencer County, 62.3
  29. Clay County, 62.0
  30. North Oldham, 61.0
  31. Holmes, 60.4
  32. Warren Central, 60.0
  33. Rowan County, 56.1
  34. Harrison County, 53.0
  35. East Carter, 48.4
  36. Hopkins Central, 44.2
  37. Marion County, 43.8
  38. Breckinridge County, 41.9
  39. Calloway County, 41.7
  40. Boyd County, 28.9

CLASS 3A

  1. BOYLE COUNTY, 122.7
  2. CENTRAL, 111.0
  3. ELIZABETHTOWN, 110.5
  4. CORBIN, 109.9
  5. Belfry, 109.6
  6. Lexington Catholic, 100.5
  7. Casey County, 92.8
  8. Waggener, 91.8
  9. Caldwell County, 91.6
  10. Paducah Tilghman, 91.0
  11. Larue County, 88.9
  12. Western Hills, 85.9
  13. Bell County, 83.9
  14. Garrard County, 81.2
  15. Union County, 77.9
  16. Russell, 77.6
  17. Fleming County, 77.0
  18. Floyd Central, 76.4
  19. Lawrence County, 72.4
  20. Henry County, 67.8
  21. Powell County, 67.6
  22. Edmonson County, 67.4
  23. Thomas Nelson, 67.2
  24. West Carter, 65.6
  25. Bath County, 65.5
  26. Pike Central, 65.0
  27. Fort Campbell, 64.0
  28. Trigg County, 62.6
  29. Bardstown, 59.7
  30. Breathitt County, 56.8
  31. Knott Central, 56.2
  32. Adair County, 52.9
  33. McCreary Central, 51.3
  34. Hart County, 50.5
  35. Estill County, 49.9
  36. Pendleton County, 47.2
  37. Morgan County, 44.6
  38. Jackson County, 42.5
  39. Lewis County, 38.8
  40. Sheldon Clark, 38.6
  41. Magoffin County, 28.9

CLASS 2A

  1. DANVILLE, 115.4
  2. MAYFIELD, 109.3
  3. Lexington Christian, 108.3
  4. DeSales, 107.4
  5. CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 106.5
  6. Somerset, 100.9
  7. Walton-Verona, 94.9
  8. GLASGOW, 93.4
  9. Erlanger Lloyd, 87.8
  10. Newport Catholic, 86.6
  11. Owensboro Catholic, 85.2
  12. Prestonsburg, 84.5
  13. Monroe County, 75.8
  14. Murray, 70.7
  15. Hancock County, 66.0
  16. Leslie County, 65.6
  17. Washington County, 64.9
  18. Owen County, 64.9
  19. Shelby Valley, 61.9
  20. Clinton County, 61.7
  21. Carroll County, 61.3
  22. Metcalfe County, 61.2
  23. Green County, 59.8
  24. McLean County, 59.3
  25. Middlesboro, 58.4
  26. Gallatin County, 49.7
  27. Todd Central, 47.5
  28. Ballard Memorial, 46.6
  29. Newport, 45.2
  30. East Ridge. 40.9
  31. Betsy Layne, 37.3
  32. Covington Holy Cross, 35.9
  33. Butler County, 35.4
  34. Trimble County, 32.7
  35. Shawnee, 16.6
  36. Webster County, 10.7

CLASS A

  1. BEECHWOOD, 111.5
  2. Kentucky Country Day, 95.8
  3. RACELAND, 93.0
  4. Paintsville, 92.7
  5. Hazard, 91.6
  6. Holy Cross, 82.4
  7. PIKEVILLE, 82.2
  8. Paris, 82.1
  9. Williamsburg, 77.2
  10. Ludlow, 76.5
  11. Frankfort, 74.2
  12. Bracken County, 73.5
  13. Eminence, 71.1
  14. Lynn Camp, 68.4
  15. CAMPBELLSVILLE, 68.0
  16. Russellville, 66.4
  17. Phelps, 57.7
  18. Crittenden County, 57.3
  19. Bishop Brossart, 55.6
  20. Harlan, 55.5
  21. Bethlehem, 52.2
  22. Fairview, 51.8
  23. Bellevue, 51.4
  24. Nicholas County, 49.2
  25. Pineville, 46.4
  26. Dayton, 40.1
  27. Fort Knox, 39.9
  28. Fulton County, 29.5
  29. Berea, 16.1
  30. Caverna, 10.5
  31. Fulton City, 2.6
  32. Jenkins, 1.0
