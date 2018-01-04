Knox Central 17th in Litkenhous Top 25

Fresh off their championship in the Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament, the Knox Central Panthers rank 17th in Kentucky in the latest Litkenhous Ratings.
The Panthers also hold first place in the 13th Region, while Lynn Camp comes in 6th.
The Litratings are a computerized formula that ranks all of the state’s teams based on record, strength of schedule and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not included.
STATEWIDE TOP 20
- Fern Creek (11-3), 107.5
- Trinity (12-1), 107.4
- Scott County (11-1), 107.1
- Covington Catholic (10-3), 106.7
- Ballard (9-2), 103.4
- Cooper (13-2), 103.3
- Madison Central (12-3), 101.1
- Bryan Station (13-1), 99.5
- Oldham County (13-1), 99.3
- Lafayette (10-4). 98.6
- Lexington Catholic (10-5), 97.7
- Pulaski County (8-3), 94.8
- West Jessamine (9-1), 94.8
- Paducah Tilghman (11-3), 94.5
- Butler (13-0), 94.5
- John Hardin (12-2), 94.3
- Knox Central (12-1), 93.8
- Fairdale (8-5), 93.2
- Doss (11-4), 92.9
- Lexington Christian (6-6), 92.4
FIRST REGION
- Paducah Tilghman, 94.5
- Graves County, 90.6
- Mayfield, 85.8
- Marshall County, 85.1
- McCracken County, 80.9
- Calloway County, 66.9
- Murray, 64.0
- Ballard Memorial, 54.7
- Fulton County, 54.7
- Carlisle County, 50.6
- St. Mary, 44.2
- Hickman County, 43.0
- Christian Fellowship, 29.5
- Fulton City, 25.6
- Community Christian, 19.8
SECOND REGION
- Christian County, 87.2
- University Heights, 86.2
- Madisonville, 80.8
- Hopkinsville, 77.6
- Henderson County, 76.4
- Webster County, 74.9
- Caldwell County, 64.1
- Hopkins Central, 64.0
- Livingston Central, 63.8
- Union County, 58.4
- Trigg County, 49.8
- Lyon County, 47.2
- Crittenden County, 43.7
- Dawson Springs, 43.6
- Fort Campbell, 41.6
THIRD REGION
- Owensboro, 91.7
- Daviess County, 87.0
- Owensboro Catholic, 86.2
- Apollo, 80.4
- Ohio County, 74.6
- Muhlenberg County, 73.8
- Meade County, 72.3
- Breckinridge County, 69.9
- Butler County, 66.1
- Grayson County, 60.7
- Edmonson County, 60.3
- Hancock County, 59.5
- McLean County, 59.5
- Whitesville Trinity, 55.9
- Frederick Fraize, 23.3
FOURTH REGION
- Warren Central, 89.9
- Bowling Green, 87.3
- Monroe County, 79.3
- Barren County, 78.0
- Clinton County, 74.7
- Logan County, 73.9
- Warren East, 71.4
- South Warren, 70.7
- Franklin-Simpson, 70.3
- Glasgow, 70.0
- Todd Central, 68.6
- Allen County, 67.9
- Greenwood, 67.4
- Russellville, 65.9
- Russell County, 64.6
- Cumberland County, 48.2
- Metcalfe County, 43.1
FIFTH REGION
- John Hardin, 94.3
- LaRue County, 86.0
- Elizabethtown, 80.3
- Adair County, 78.1
- North Hardin, 76.3
- Central Hardin, 73.5
- Marion County, 71.7
- Bardstown, 68.8
- Taylor County, 68.5
- Washington County, 62.7
- Campbellsville, 61.5
- Green County, 61.3
- Caverna, 59.6
- Hart County, 56.9
- Nelson County, 56.2
- Bethlehem, 54.1
- Fort Knox, 46.0
- Thomas Nelson, 42.8
SIXTH REGION
- Fern Creek, 107.5
- Butler, 94.5
- Fairdale, 93.2
- Doss, 92.9
- PRP, 91.6
- Valley, 90.7
- Bullitt East, 81.4
- DeSales, 80.4
- Iroquois, 79.9
- Jeffersontown, 77.5
- Southern, 73.3
- North Bullitt, 71.4
- Holy Cross, 71.2
- Moore, 69.4
- Bullitt Central, 68.1
- Western, 61.6
- Whitefield Academy, 56.9
- Beth Haven, 31.6
- Evangel, 24.
SEVENTH REGION
- Trinity, 107.4
- Ballard, 103.4
- Waggener, 89.3
- Male, 89.1
- St. Xavier, 84.6
- Manual, 79.4
- Seneca, 77.4
- Eastern, 73.4
- Central, 72.7
- Christian Academy, 70.3
- Atherton, 68.5
- KCD, 66.2
- Collegiate, 57.7
- St. Francis, 54.0
- Shawnee, 43.0
- Portland Christian, 40.1
- Brown, 37.5
- Walden, 14.1
EIGHTH REGION
- Oldham County, 99.3
- Walton-Verona, 90.9
- Collins, 86.2
- Simon Kenton, 82.6
- Spencer County, 81.8
- South Oldham, 78.9
- Anderson County, 77.5
- Gallatin County, 75.7
- North Oldham, 73.9
- Grant County, 68.3
- Shelby County, 63.3
- Carroll County, 55.2
- Trimble County, 54.7
- Henry County, 53.8
- Owen County, 42.3
- Eminence, 41.6
- Williamstown, 30.8
NINTH REGION
- Covington Catholic,106.7
- Cooper, 103.3
- Boone County, 82.0
- Newport Catholic, 82.0
- Newport, 80.5
- Dixie Heights, 78.3
- Covington Holy Cross, 77.4
- Holmes, 75.2
- Beechwood, 74.3
- Highlands, 69.1
- Conner, 66.9
- St. Henry, 66.2
- Ryle, 64.3
- Erlanger Lloyd, 55.7
- Bellevue, 50.0
- Villa Madonna, 46.1
- Ludlow, 37.9
- Dayton, 27.9
- Heritage Academy, 8.3
- Covington Latin, 1.3
10TH REGION
- Campbell County, 89.7
- Clark County, 88.4
- Scott High, 88.3
- Pendleton County, 85.1
- Paris, 77.1
- Mason County, 75.4
- Montgomery County, 69.7
- Bishop Brossart, 69.5
- Harrison County, 65.2
- Bourbon County, 61.9
- Nicholas County, 61.4
- Robertson County, 59.2
- Calvary Christian, 50.5
- Augusta, 47.9
- Bracken County, 46.9
- St. Patrick, 39.7
- Silver Grove, 1.0
11TH REGION
- Scott County, 107.1
- Madison Central, 101.1
- Bryan Station, 99.5
- Lafayette, 98.6
- Lexington Catholic, 97.7
- Lexington Christian, 92.4
- Henry Clay, 91.1
- Woodford County, 84.0
- Paul Laurence Dunbar, 83.8
- Frederick Douglass, 77.0
- Frankfort, 73.1
- Madison Southern, 72.0
- Franklin County, 70.9
- Tates Creek, 63.3
- Model, 62.3
- Sayre, 60.9
- Berea, 60.1
- Western Hills, 56.2
12TH REGION
- Pulaski County, 94.8
- West Jessamine, 94.8
- Boyle County, 85.0
- Southwestern, 84.7
- Mercer County, 84.3
- Somerset, 83.3
- Wayne County, 76.6
- Lincoln County, 75.0
- McCreary Central, 73.9
- Danville, 69.4
- Garrard County, 67.9
- East Jessamine, 67.2
- Rockcastle County, 63.8
- Casey County, 54.3
- Burgin, 19.5
- Ky Deaf School, 1.0
13TH REGION
- Knox Central, 93.8
- Corbin, 90.6
- North Laurel, 88.8
- South Laurel, 86.0
- Harlan County, 79.8
- Lynn Camp, 78.2
- Jackson County, 76.8
- Clay County, 74.5
- Whitley County, 72.4
- Bell County, 71.1
- Barbourville, 68.3
- Williamsburg, 67.0
- Harlan, 61.2
- Oneida Baptist, 59.3
- Middlesboro, 55.5
- Red Bird, 47.7
- Pineville, 46.2
14TH REGION
- Knott Central, 81.2
- Perry Central, 79.6
- Estill County, 77.1
- Cordia, 73.0
- Leslie County, 70.0
- Powell County, 69.1
- Hazard, 66.5
- Breathitt County, 64.0
- Wolfe County, 63.5
- Letcher Central, 60.2
- Buckhorn, 59.0
- Jackson City, 46.2
- Owsley County, 42.1
- June Buchanan, 31.8
- Lee County, 8.1
- Riverside Christian, 1.0
15TH REGION
- Pikeville, 78.1
- Shelby Valley, 77.0
- Floyd Central, 76.9
- Johnson Central, 75.6
- Paintsville, 73.2
- Pike Central, 72.1
- Belfry, 67.7
- Sheldon Clark, 62.3
- Lawrence County, 52.4
- Prestonsburg, 51.6
- Betsy Layne, 47.5
- Magoffin County, 47.1
- East Ridge, 44.3
- Phelps, 40.8
- Jenkins, 27.2
- Piarist, 2.6
16TH REGION
- Ashland Blazer, 87.3
- Boyd County, 79.5
- Raceland, 71.0
- Morgan County, 70.2
- Elliott County, 70.1
- Russell, 67.8
- Greenup County, 65.9
- East Carter, 65.5
- Lewis County, 65.0
- Rowan County, 64.8
- West Carter, 64.4
- Bath County, 63.6
- Fairview, 62.8
- Menifee County, 58.0
- Fleming County, 54.3
- Rose Hill, 39.6