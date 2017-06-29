Kids go banana for mobile zoo

Things got a little wild at Knox County Middle School as Berea College’s Partners for Education brought in the Knoxville Mobile Zoo.
“They actually read a book with the children and then they to presented animals to the children related to that book,” said Christina Partin, Community Literacy Navigator stationed at Dewitt and Flat Lick Elementary schools.
Children were read Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed, a book by Mo Willems. Then, they met Knoxville Zoo’s colony of naked mole rats.
Children were also treated to snacks and given animal masks.
“We also gave away bags with reading packets with information for the adults on how to get their kids kindergarten ready and about literacy and the importance of reading with their kids at least 20 minutes a day,” said Partin. “As well as two books for each child so it’s a way to help build up the home library for that child.”