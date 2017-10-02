KCEOC to host Home Ownership Workshops

KCEOC Community Action Partnership will be hosting two home ownership workshops on Friday, September 29th, at its main office in Gray, Ky. Beverly Isom, KCOEC Homeless Services Manager, will be leading both workshops. The first workshop, Realizing the American Dream, will begin at 9:00 am and focuses on the pre-purchasing steps one should take before buying a home. This workshop will last until 3:00 pm.
The second workshop, Keeping the American Dream, aims to illustrate how to properly maintain a home, and focuses on issues homeowners generally face. This workshop will begin at 3:00 pm and last until 5:00 pm.
Both workshops are free to the public, and attendees will receive a homeownership counseling certificate. To RSVP contact Beverly Isom at (606) 546-3152 or at bisom@kceoc.com. Free lunch will be provided. KCEOC is an equal opportunity employer.