KCEOC funding on chopping block

As part of President Trump’s proposals to eliminate all funding for the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), services to millions of low-income people will be affected, including Knox County’s own KCEOC.
Paul D. Dole, President/CEO of KCEOC Community Action Partnership, stated, “Community Action Block Grant is the only locally controlled and flexible funding available to change people’s lives and allows people to help themselves.”
KCEOC Community Action Partnership is overseen by a governing board that represents public and private stakeholders and low-income community residents. Each year KCEOC helps over 6,000 low-income individuals and families in our service region in Southeastern KY. Their mission is fighting poverty and promoting self-sufficiency at the community level. They respond to short-term crises that can topple a working family into poverty, and address chronic conditions that can trap multiple generations in dependency.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.