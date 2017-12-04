KCEOC asking community to give back

It’s the season of giving and KCEOC advancement director Kayla Sergent spoke at the November 28 Knox County Chamber of Commerce meeting to asking for help to fund programs, provide items and food to needy families and work toward their goal to improve the community and create opportunities for change.
Last year, KCEOC helped 6,000 low income people in their service region become self-sufficient and helped 92 homeless women and children get housing through their homeless shelter and various programs. Programs target housing needs, child development and food services, just to name a few.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.