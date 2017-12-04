KC team takes first place for second time

Knox Central’s YCC Young Engineers Team took 1st place for a second time in a row at the Big Ass Solutions & KEDC Young Engineers Challenge. In the picture are KC students Anna Callihan, Brayden Roark, Cassidy West, Chris Pyle, Dane Imel, Lindsey West and Tucker Holland. Also pictured is Travis Mills, Knox Central Engineering Teacher, Carla Kersey, Knox County Career Counselor, Clabe Sloan, YCC & KEDC, Katie Ross and Katlyn McNeil (Big Ass Solutions). Not pictured is Jennie Slone (KEDC & YCC), who was an intricate part of putting this event together.