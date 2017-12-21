KC hosts annual Arts Festival

By TASHA STEWART
All ears were tuned to the stage in the Knox Central High School cafeteria as various choirs performed Christmas medleys at the December 12 Arts Festival.
For Honors Choir director Elizabeth Lovett’s group, this was their first official time performing together, singing “Holly, Jolly Christmas”, “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “Winter Sleigh Ride”.
“We had a practice this morning, our one and only practice. Throughout the year, we practice at each school and then we bring them together this one time,” said Lovett.
Stephanie Shoeman, Knox County Middle School choir director, was able to showcase her student’s harmony, a skill they have worked on all school year.
“We’ve been practicing harmony this year and they actually have different parts of the chorus at the same time. This is a real important skill to learn and also, one that is kind of tough,” said Showman. “So that’s a pretty cool thing and makes us feel good when we can do that.”
Lynn Camp Middle School Choir, Knox Central High School Chamber Choir and Knox County Bands provided those in attendance with musical performances throughout the afternoon, too.
Along with choir performances, vendors also set up in the gymnasium lobby with holiday gifts, from bibs to natural soaps and lotions, all available for purchase.
