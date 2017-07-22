Gall book release, birthday celebration

Dozens traveled to the Lend-A-Hand Center in Walker, KY on Saturday, July 22 to celebrate Irma Gall’s new book release and her 85th birthday.
Gall’s second book titled ‘The Stones Cry Out’ is a “compilation of short stories about some of the rocks that played an important role in Irma’s life,” according to the event program.
Along with Gall’s birthday, participants also celebrated the Lend-A-Hand Center’s upcoming birthday. Lend-A-Hand will turn 60 next year.
For the complete story, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.