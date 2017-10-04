UPDATE: Inmate arrested after fleeing work release

UPDATE: Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Mullins apprehended Victor S. Marion Jr. Wednesday afternoon. Marion fled work release detail with the Knox County Detention Center early Wednesday.
He is now once again lodged at the Detention Center.
************************
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release detail near California Hollow in Knox County today, Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Victor S. Marion Jr. escaped around 9 a.m. this morning. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes with a fair complexion. Marion is currently incarcerated for charges of public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities say that Marion is considered non violent. If you see him, please contact 911 immediately.