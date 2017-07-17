Inmate captured minutes after fleeing

Barbourville City Police have captured an escaped inmate just minutes after he fled custody.
Chaz Jackson, 28, of Corbin, had been in custody following an arrest Friday, July 14 for driving on a suspended license and under the influence of drugs/alcohol.
Jackson, who was considered a low-risk inmate, was on a medical furlough to Barbourville ARH Hospital in custody for medical situation Monday evening, when he escaped just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Minutes later, Jackson was back in custody by Barbourville City Police.