Independence Day fireworks and activities

Get your microphones out and start warming up your vocal cords now. Along with the firework show this year for Independence Day, the City of Barbourville is holding the first ever karaoke contest and the stakes are high.
$300 first place, $200 second place and $100 third place prizes will be given out to the winners. The contest will be judged using an applause meter so the more people you have to support you, the better your chances of winning.
Sign-ups for the karaoke contest will begin July 3 at 5 p.m. at the Barbourville City Park amphitheater. The contest will also be held at the amphitheater at 7 p.m. Only 20 participants will be accepted.
The Barbourville firework show will follow at the City Park at dusk.
Below are the firework schedules for surrounding towns.
- Corbin – July 3 at dusk at the Corbin Arena
- Middlesboro – July 4 at dusk on the hill across from Kroger
- London – July 1 at dusk at Somerset Community College
- Pineville – July 3 at dusk in Pineville