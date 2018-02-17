Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed

The cases brought against two Knox Countians who allegedly sold alcohol to underage minors have been dismissed.
On February 6, Tammy Baker and Astynn Poole appeared before a judge for their pretrial conference. Both cases were dismissed with no further violations.
On December 9, Tammy Baker, a then new employee at Williams’ Stop and Go on Manchester Street, “sold an alcoholic beverage…to investigator…without asking for D.O.B. (date of birth) age on I.D.,” reads the citation. “Suspect responded to this officer [that] she was guilty of this offense.” The item sold was a Four Loko Gold 23.5-ounce beverage in a can.
Also on December 9, Astynn Poole, an employee at Fast Lane Discount Tobacco in the Parkway Plaza, “sold a can of Four Loko Frost 23.5 oz…with[out] asking for age on I.D. or date of birth,” reads the citation.
Baker and Poole were both arraigned on January 8 where they entered a not guilty plea.