Hydration stations closer to reality for high schools

The Knox County Health Coalition met Tuesday, November 28 to finalize plans to place hydration stations in two schools within the county.
A hydration station is a place to refill a bottle of water, promoting both a heathier drinking option over juice and soda, and cutting down on waste of plastic bottles. The two schools receiving the hydration stations are Knox Central High School and Barbourville Independent School. To go along with the hydration stations, Kirby Jones with the Kentucky National Guard, donated 1200 reusable water bottles.
