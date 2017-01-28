Hobbs Hollow standoff charges update

The Barbourville Police Department has charged David Ray Wilson, 50, of Lexington, with menacing, first degree burglary, first degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first degree criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third degree terroristic threatening, second degree disorderly conduct and ten counts of first degree wanton endangerment police officer. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
As previously reported, Wilson was charged by Kentucky State Police with menacing and resisting arrest.
Wilson is the man who was involved in a standoff with police officers on Hobbs Hollow Road in the Stephen Trace community yesterday afternoon (January 27) through the early hours of this morning (January 28).