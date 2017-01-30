Hobbs Hollow homeowners speak out

Eric and Natasha Smith, whose home was destroyed in the Hobbs Hollow Road standoff Friday night into Saturday morning, have released the following statement:
“We would like to thank the people of Knox County for your thoughts, prayer and concerns during this devastating time our family is going through. We are very thankful that GOD had his hands on the whole situation. We praise GOD today for my husband’s life being spared, along with our construction workers, the police officers and David Wilson’s. Although our home is destroyed! We still have a lot to be thankful for. I still have my husband and our three year old son still has his father. Thank you Knox County for your support. Eric, Natasha and Isaac Smith”
At this time, the Smith’s are unsure where funding will come from to fix the damages to their new home which was still under construction at the time of the standoff.