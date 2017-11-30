Hinkle man crashes car into house

A Hinkle man was arrested after crashing his car into a house on Callebs Creek Road on Thursday, November 30, 2017.
At approximately 7:05 am, Knox County Deputy Claude Hudson responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a house. When Deputy Hudson arrived at the scene of the crash, he observed the vehicle inside the house with the engine still running and the driver had left the scene on foot. Deputy Hudson located the driver walking on Columbia Drive in Hinkle a short time later.
Curtis Riley, 45, of Hinkle, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, 1st degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and license to be in possession. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.