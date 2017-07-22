High-speed chase ends in shooting

A high-speed chase in Barbourville has ended in a police-involved shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital and airlifted shortly after.
City police engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a silver Ford Mustang, which was reported by onlookers as driving erratically along U.S. 25E in Knox County.
The Mustang came to a stop in the parking lot of Buchanan’s Florist, next to Rite-Aid in Barbourville.
An eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said, “The guy in the Mustang, he got out of the car and went over and grabbed (a man) by the neck and acted like he was holding a gun on him. He let him go and started walking back toward the (Barbourville City Police) and he had his hand behind his belt and wouldn’t raise his hands up. They thought he had a gun…They shot him in the chest.”
At this time, few details are known other than interviews from eyewitnesses at the scene. The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is en route to begin an investigation into the shooting.
The area around Buchanan’s Florist is still roped off with police tape, and onlookers are discouraged from visiting the scene.
As more details become available, this story will be updated.