Hawkins offers new plan for Stivers Center

“It’s going to be fabulous,” said Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins, as she described Union’s plan for the Stivers Center is to create a regional center for community health and learning. Hawkins presented preliminary plans, sketches and renderings of the facility, which will boast a 10,000 square foot addition, during a public meeting Wednesday evening, January 3, 2018. Union College has offered a plan to acquire the Stivers Center.
The private acquisition of the Center, currently owned by the group Knox Partners, brought into question, will the facility would continue to be open to public use as it currently is. “It will always be open to the community,” Dr. Hawkins assured.
