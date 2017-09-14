Harley Laxton Memorial Run huge success at Knox Central High

With near perfect weather for such an event, the Harley Laxton Memorial Run was a huge success this weekend at Knox Central High School.
Middlesboro won the girls championship with 17 points, followed by Knox Central, the defending champions, in second with 38 points.
Whitley County dominated on the boys’ side with 28 points, followed by Knox Central in second with 55.
Barbourville also participated in the event, but with only four runners, did not score as a team.
There was a large group of middle school and elementary school runners who participated, but no results were immediately available for those events.
GIRLS
Middlesboro’s Mallory James was the overall medalist, winning the race in a time of 23:41, to lead the Lady Jackets to the overall title. She finished more than a full minute ahead of the rest of the field.
Knox Central’s Abby Phipps was the first Lady Panther to cross the finish line with a time of 26:11. Monica Brown and Emmy Phipps also broke into the top 10 with times of 28:07 and 28:08, respectively.
Lady Panther H.B. Mills crossed the finish line in 11th place with a time of 28:38, with teammate Kylee Burton just three seconds behind in 12th place.
Reagan Trent came in 13th for Knox Central with a time of 29:19, while Payton Johnson took 16th in 36:18.
BOYS
Whitley Co.’s Jared Wilson dominated the race with a time of 19:32 to lead the Colonels to the championship. But Knox Central’s Jacob Logan wasn’t far behind in second place with a time of 20:23.
Corey Hibbard also finished among the top 10 in 9th place for Knox Central with a time of 21:46. Teammate Logan Lambo took 12th in 22:04.
Panthers Anthony Rose and Patrick Ledington crossed the finish line in 22nd and 31st place with times of 27:21 and 33:07, respectively.
Barbourville got a very strong finish from Mike Smith, who crossed the finish line in 21:42 in 8th place. The Tigers also got a top 10 finish from Johnathon Mills with a time of 21:58.
Corey Jones and Caleb Mills also represented Barbourville well, finishing 26th and 27th overall, with times of 30:48 and 30:49, respectively.