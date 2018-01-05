Grocery store to close

By Tasha Stewart
REPORTER
After a decade of business in Barbourville, store manager Shawn Black has confirmed the Super Dollar Food Center located at Union Plaza will be closing its doors on January 26, 2018.
“Unfortunately, it’s true. We are closing on January 26,” said Black.
Black could not state why the Barbourville store, where approximately 26 people are currently employed, is closing. A call was placed to the K-VA-T Corporate office but was not returned before press time. The store just rebranded and celebrated a reopening on July 13, 2017.