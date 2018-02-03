Grace Health receives half million-dollar grant

Grace Health announced on January 24 that it has received a $496,081 Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) USDA Grant administered by the Rural Utilities Service.
This grant will be used to help Grace Health expand their health care practice to rural communities in the Promise Zone in southeastern Kentucky, including Knox County, as patients will have access to remote diagnosis and treatment.
“Grace Health is using telemedicine to expand services to rural communities that do not have the population and demand to support full-time health care providers. Through telemedicine, one provider will be able to serve multiple rural sites much more effectively without having to deal with extensive travel,” said Grace Health in a press release.
