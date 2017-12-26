Grace health announces major expansion

By CHARLES MYRICK
EDITOR
Grace Health announced on Monday a major expansion for its growing healthcare empire.
At a press conference on Monday morning, December 18, executives with Grace Health announced the 35-year lease of the former K-mart building in Knox County’s west end on U.S. 25E in Corbin. The facility will be renovated through grants from Kentucky Highlands over the next year and will convert the once retail space into 84,000 square feet of medical facilities.
Grace Health, established in 2008, will bring to the new campus a full range of health care services, including family and internal medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health, case management, a full service pharmacy (with a 340B discount program), laboratory and x-ray services as well as outreach and health education
