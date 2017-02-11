SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Governor’s Cup results

February 11, 2017
Tasha Stewart
The District Governor’s Cup results are in for Jesse D. Lay, Central Elementary, Flat Lick and Dewitt Elementary schools.

Quick Recall:

1st place – Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

2nd place – Flat Lick Elementary School

Future Problem Solving

1st place – Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

2nd place – Central Elementary School

Mathematics:

1st place – Steven Partin, Flat Lick Elementary School

2nd place – Sunni Ann Partin, Central Elementary School

3rd place – Cameron Williams, Central Elementary School

4th place – Ethan Saylor, Dewitt Elementary School

5th place – Myki Crawford, Flat Lick Elementary School

Science:

1st place – Aaron Powers, Flat Lick Elementary School

2nd place – Hannah Melton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

3rd place – Riley Broughton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

4th place – Abby Mills, Dewitt Elementary School

5th place – Kydan Guillen, Central Elementary School

Social Studies:

1st place – Aaron Powers, Flat Lick Elementary School

2nd place – Lauren Partin, Central Elementary School

3rd place – Jasper Mills, Dewitt Elementary School

4th place – R J Osborne, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

5th place – Braydon Mills, Dewitt Elementary School

Language Arts:

1st place – Lauren Partin, Central Elementary School

2nd place – Kydan Guillen, Central Elementary School

3rd place – Ethan Saylor, Dewitt Elementary School

4th place – Hannah Melton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

5th place – Aubrey Jones, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

Arts and Humanities:

1st place – Riley Broughton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

2nd place – Ava Ledford, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

3rd place – R J Osborne, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

4th place – Amberly Jordan, Dewitt Elementary School

5th place – Paige Sharp, Flat Lick Elementary School

Composition:

1st place – Steven Partin, Flat Lick Elementary School

2nd place – Sunni Ann Partin, Central Elementary School

3rd place – Cayden Collins, Central Elementary School

4th place – Haley Cox, Central Elementary School

5th place – Erica Foster, Flat Lick Elementary School

Overall Final Standings:

1st place – Jesse D. Lay Elementary School

2nd place – Central Elementary School

Photos from kcps.media

