The District Governor’s Cup results are in for Jesse D. Lay, Central Elementary, Flat Lick and Dewitt Elementary schools.
Quick Recall:
1st place – Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
2nd place – Flat Lick Elementary School
Future Problem Solving
1st place – Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
2nd place – Central Elementary School
Mathematics:
1st place – Steven Partin, Flat Lick Elementary School
2nd place – Sunni Ann Partin, Central Elementary School
3rd place – Cameron Williams, Central Elementary School
4th place – Ethan Saylor, Dewitt Elementary School
5th place – Myki Crawford, Flat Lick Elementary School
Science:
1st place – Aaron Powers, Flat Lick Elementary School
2nd place – Hannah Melton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
3rd place – Riley Broughton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
4th place – Abby Mills, Dewitt Elementary School
5th place – Kydan Guillen, Central Elementary School
Social Studies:
1st place – Aaron Powers, Flat Lick Elementary School
2nd place – Lauren Partin, Central Elementary School
3rd place – Jasper Mills, Dewitt Elementary School
4th place – R J Osborne, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
5th place – Braydon Mills, Dewitt Elementary School
Language Arts:
1st place – Lauren Partin, Central Elementary School
2nd place – Kydan Guillen, Central Elementary School
3rd place – Ethan Saylor, Dewitt Elementary School
4th place – Hannah Melton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
5th place – Aubrey Jones, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
Arts and Humanities:
1st place – Riley Broughton, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
2nd place – Ava Ledford, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
3rd place – R J Osborne, Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
4th place – Amberly Jordan, Dewitt Elementary School
5th place – Paige Sharp, Flat Lick Elementary School
Composition:
1st place – Steven Partin, Flat Lick Elementary School
2nd place – Sunni Ann Partin, Central Elementary School
3rd place – Cayden Collins, Central Elementary School
4th place – Haley Cox, Central Elementary School
5th place – Erica Foster, Flat Lick Elementary School
Overall Final Standings:
1st place – Jesse D. Lay Elementary School
2nd place – Central Elementary School