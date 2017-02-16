Golden Alert Update

Officials are still searching for 23 year-old Douglas “Bub” Middleton.
A Golden Alert was issued for Douglas Wednesday afternoon.
According to Gerald Baker, Captain of the Special Operations Response Team, authorities searched for Douglas until midnight Wednesday. Kentucky State Police brought in a FLIR helicopter to search the area but found no signs of Douglas.
Douglas is 5’ 7” with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black dress boots and a gray and blue windbreaker jacket. He may also be traveling with three dogs.
Authorities say Douglas frequents KY 225 (Artemus Road).
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police or your local law enforcement.