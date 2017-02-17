Golden Alert Update – Friday

The search continues for 23-year old Douglas “Bub” Middleton who has been missing since Wednesday. A Golden Alert was issued for Middleton, who has been off of his medication for some time. Knox Special Operations Response Team and Jerry Rains, Kentucky Emergency Management Area Manager, continue to search for Middleton along Walden Road in the Artemus area.
Douglas is 5’ 7” with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, black dress boots and a gray and blue windbreaker jacket. One of the three dogs that belong to Middleton returned home, but he may still be traveling with a light brown Chihuahua and a brindle colored bulldog.
Authorities say Douglas frequents KY 225 (Artemus Road).
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police or your local law enforcement.