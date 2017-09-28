Girdler market burglarized

A London man is behind bars after burglarizing a local store.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Mikey Ashurst responded to a report of a burglary about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27 at S&M Market on Ky. 11 in the Girdler community. During the burglary, a dispenser containing Kentucky Lotto scratch off tickets were taken.
Through investigation, Deputy Ashurst learned that some of the stolen Lotto tickets had been cashed at several different locations in Laurel County. Deputy Ashurst was able to obtain surveillance video at four locations showing the same white male cashing in winning tickets at all four locations. Deputy Ashurst was able to identify the man as Westley Ryan Hubbard, 27 of London.
On Thursday, September 28, Deputy Ashurst arrested Hubbard and charged him with Burglary – 3rd Degree. Hubbard was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.