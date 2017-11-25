Garden Club announces Christmas contest

The Barbourville Garden Club met at the home of Dr. Paul & Anne Pedersen’s on Thursday, November 9. The plan of action was the Barbourville Cemetery Beautification Project and the County Wide Christmas Decoration Contest. The date for the Christmas decorating contest is set for Thursday, December 12. Knox County resident are encouraged to participate by leaving their Christmas lights on by 6 p.m. Door Signed will be awarded to first and second place winners in the following categories: Business, Churches, and Homes. The members of the Barbourville Garden club would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and have a safe holiday season. Pictured front row, from left: Mitzi Hubbard (new member), Jo-Allen Broughton (president), Jane Blair, Juanita Stallard. Back row, from left: Barry Penn, Sandy Penn, Anne Pedersen, and Paul Pedersen.