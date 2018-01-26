Game comments enrage community

A firestorm of controversy is swirling following a regular season basketball game between Knox Central High School and Corbin High School on Friday night.
Accounts of alleged racial slurs during the game, as well as a video posted online following the game, show a Corbin basketball player using comments many believe to be racially-charged.
In the video, the player is shown saying “Sometimes you’ve just gotta put the monkey back in its cage.”
A statement was released Saturday afternoon from Hannah Goins, Public Relations Coordinator with Corbin Independent Schools. The release stated “The administration of Corbin High School is aware of the video involving a Corbin basketball player which was released last night. After review, this is an internal basketball issue that will be dealt with by the Corbin High School basketball staff. The administration has every confidence that this will be handled in an appropriate manner.”
